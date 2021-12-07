MUSCLE SHOALS — Michael Gregory Blackburn, 67, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 1:30 p.m., with Dr. Randy Thompson officiating.
Michael was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Tuscumbia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorrine Srygley Blackburn; father, Bradley Blackburn, Sr.; and brother, Bradley Blackburn, Jr.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kristy Bishop Blackburn; children, Crystal Blackburn (Robert Rusin) and Joel Blackburn; brother, Arthur Blackburn; sister, Amy McDonald (Patrick); grandchildren, Anna Kham, Samantha Rusin, Skyler Rusin, and Slater Rusin; and great-grandchildren, Julian, Autumn, and Carson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented