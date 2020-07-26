TUSCUMBIA — Michael Houston Flack, 77 of Tuscumbia, died at home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 24, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral following in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia. Ed White and Adam Evans will officiate the service.
Michael was a native of Sheffield. He was an U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Reynolds Alloys. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Flack; parents, “Shorty” and Robbie Flack; sisters, Joann Alexander (Billy) and Dorothy Holder.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Hunt Flack; children, Rodney Flack (Sandra) and David Flack; grandchildren, Benji Hauerwas, Chelsie McCaig (Seth), Holly Flack (Anthony), and Tessa Flack; great grandchildren, Kristian Tucker and Rowan McCaig; brother, Tommy Alexander (Marcia); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
