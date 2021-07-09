BIRMINGHAM — Michael “Mikee” Howard McCord, 76, of Birmingham died Wednesday, July 7, 2021. There will be a graveside service Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield with Willie Ruff officiating.
Mikee was a native of Sheffield. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during Vietnam. He was the owner and operator of Davtronix Computers, Inc. in Huntsville. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, the American Legion, and the VFW.
Mikee was preceded in death by his parents, Howard “Mutt” and Jeanne McCord and his brother, Pat McCord.
He is survived by his children, Tammy McCord, Melanie Irions, Jeff McCord, and Kathy Hufham; sister, Kathy Brown; grandchildren, Philip Irions, Hannah Martin, Sarah St. John, and Emma McCord; and great-grandchildren, Wesson Martin and Carter Rudolph.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
