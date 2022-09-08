PACE, FLORIDA — Michael Hall, 60, died September 3, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hamilton Church of Christ with burial in Hamilton City Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

