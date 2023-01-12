PHIL CAMPBELL — Michael “Hash” Hasheider, 59, died January 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service following at 8 p.m. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com

