SHEFFIELD — Michael W. Holland passed away on March 11, 2021, in the presence of family and friends. He was a faithful member of York Terrace Baptist Church for more than 60 years, serving as a deacon, youth Sunday School teacher, Royal Ambassador leader, and outreach facilitator. He spent 60 years working at MetLife, taking great joy in helping other people meet their financial goals. As a registered representative for MetLife Financial Services, he was honored at the President’s Conference, Leaders Conference, Management Leaders Conference, and the Million Dollar Round Table.
Mike loved Sally and his family, and he cherished spending time together. He loved traveling all over the country with his wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors, taking as many opportunities as possible to catch crappie at Bear Creek, trout in the Smokey Mountains, amberjack in Destin, and halibut in Alaska.
Most of all, he loved Jesus and had a steadfast faith in his Savior. He was quick to tell others about the wonderful opportunity to share in God’s love and offer a genuine invitation to join him at church on Sunday. Mike loved life and all that it afforded.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 11:00-12:45 at Greater Fellowship MB Church, formerly York Terrace Baptist Church, 1401 30th Street, Sheffield, with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield following the service.
Mike is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally Holland; children, Michael Holland, Jr. (Missy), Stacey Singletary (Clifford), and Chris Holland (Amber); brother, Jim Holland, Sr.; sister, Diane Haddock; and grandchildren, Chad Singletary, Kyle Singletary, Coy Paul Holland, Gavin Holland, Emily Holland, and Andrew Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and O.M. “Polly” Holland.
Pallbearers will include Jimmy Holland, Tre Holland, Ronnie Garner, Harrison Garner, Mark McLeary, Clent McLeary, Tony Burns, and Tommy Barnes.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Jack McClendon and the nurses at Hellen Keller Hospital for their assistance and sincere compassion.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented