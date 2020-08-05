TUSCUMBIA — Michael Howard Hubka, 68, passed away on August 2, 2020. He was a resident of Tuscumbia, AL. Mike was born on June 4, 1952 in Chicago, IL and moved to Alabama to attend Auburn University where he graduated with a BS in Building Construction. He and Patricia Ryan were married on August 7, 1976.
He moved to the Shoals in 1977 and worked as a CAD designer. Mike retired from NWSCC after many years as an instructor in Design Engineering Technology. Mike was a wonderful man. He was a devoted husband and father, a proud grandfather, a teacher and mentor, a gardener and amazing cook, a Boy Scout leader, an Outward Bound volunteer and a great friend to many.
Mike is survived by his wife Patricia; his two sons, Christopher of Birmingham, AL and Patrick (Caitlin) of Waxahachie, TX and their two children, Jackson and Harper.
No services will be held as this was Mike’s wishes.
