MUSCLE SHOALS — Michael J. Soroczax, 71, died August 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Rudicell Cemetery in Detroit, AL. He was the husband of Myra Mills Soroczax.

