HAMILTON — Brother Michael J. Stancil passed away on December 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the age of 49.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, at 11:00 A.M. at Franklin Memory Gardens in Russellville, Alabama. Officiating will be Brother Keith Box and Brother Corey Nicholson.
Brother Mike was ordained into the gospel ministry on September 22, 2002. During the 18 years of his ministry, Brother Mike has pastored at Jonesboro Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church, Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, South Side Baptist Church and was the current pastor of Fulton Bridge Baptist Church in Hamilton. He also served as a member of the State Board of Missions of the Alabama Baptist Convention from 2013-2019. He was currently serving as vice-moderator for the Marion County Baptist Association.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelson and Madge Holden; Lonnie F. Stancil, and Clyde and Bertie Stone.
Survivors include wife, Michelle Stancil; son, Joshua Stancil; daughter, Lexi Stancil; parents, Lonnie A. and Dorothy Stancil; siblings, Shane (Heather) Stancil and Andrea (Corey) Nicholson; several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and lots of cousins.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
