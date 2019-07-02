MUSCLE SHOALS — Michael Jordan Trousdale, 34, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. His visitation will be today, July 2, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian.
He was born on October 9, 1984 and worked for Trousdale Construction.
Jordy is survived by his daddy and maw, Mike and Toby Trousdale; brother, Jared Trousdale (Liz); sisters, Kiley Landers (Randall), Jessica Elkins (Gabe) and Sierra Lawson (Daniel); three sons, Jayden, Camden and Landon; one daughter, Emma Trousdale, Hailey Hill was considered his daughter too; nephews, Jacob, Brayden, Brennen and Dakota Trousdale and Daylan Lawson; nieces, Kenslee and Addi Lawson; and he is also survived by his mother, Ballery Pruitt.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Gargis, Randall Landers, Jacob Trousdale, Brayden Trousdale, Brandon Tolbert and Gabe Elkins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kruzn for a Kure.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the Trousdale family.
