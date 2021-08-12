MUSCLE SHOALS — Michael James Soroczak, 71, died August 9, 2021, suddenly after a massive heart attack. Mike was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 12, 1949. He graduated from Millvale High School in 1967 and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1969. Mike graduated fourth in his class from the Coast Guard Boot Camp in Cape May, NJ. His first two years was based on a Cutter out of Honolulu and his second two years was on a River Tender based in Sheffield, AL, where he immediately felt he was home. Mike found the love of his life here, and married Myra Ellen Mills on April 8, 1973.
Mike obtained an AD in Occupational Studies from the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY in 1974. Mike got a BS in Vocational and Technical Education, cum laude, from Athens State College, Athens AL in 1990.
Michael had a multi-faceted career. He owned Creative Culinary Systems, where he let his client pick a country or cuisine. In the client’s home, Mike would teach as he cooked and served client and guests. He was co-owner with Myra of M S Enterprises, a small business selling Rocks and Things Made from Rocks.
In the restaurant industry, Michael was a Baker, Chef, Executive Chef, Manager, and Food Service Instructor. He trained and mentored many youth and adults in restaurants, and he ran a food service training school. Under the Job Training Partnership Act, he had a 90 percent placement rate, taking time to match students and businesses so that many longterm jobs and careers were created.
Mike was also a Seaman, Sailor, and Author. He served 16 years as a Merchant Marine aboard an oceanographic research vessel and four years aboard various Coast Guard cutters and river tenders. He traveled around the world 18 times counting flights to ports and aboard ship. He loved sailing the ocean and was a “deep-water” sailor. In the Coast Guard he was in his first Typhoon of the Century, and was in his second one aboard The Performer when the ship faced three typhoons coming at them from three directions. The Performer crew developed remote operated vehicles, and projects included research and raising ships and aircraft lost in the ocean. In his last few years as a seaman, the ship was posted in the Gulf of Mexico servicing the Oil Industry. While working as a Merchant Marine, Mike wrote a weekly food column for the Florence, AL Times Daily paper. His columns covered food and recipes in great depth and humor, also telling stories of the places he traveled.
After he retired from sailing, Mike became a prospector and lapidarist. He spent one summer working a gold claim in Alaska, where he and three others recovered a lot of gold; but the mine owner confiscated the buckets of gold without sharing profits he had promised. Mike reluctantly considered it a learning experience and went on to mine gold and minerals at several sites. As part of the Huntsville Gem and Mineral Club, Michael became a lapidarist, turned his hobby into a business, and began selling and teaching about rocks and minerals.
Mike was a true Renaissance Man, self-taught in many areas. He was an avid reader and thinker. He could weave knowledge from many areas into solid ideas, and was a master at knowing the Constitution of the United States.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Stella Soroczak; step-father, Eli Rychkun; brother, Walt Rock; brother and sister-in-law, William and Evelyn Mills, and sister-in-law, Letha Mills. He is survived by his wife, Myra Mills Soroczak; sister, Barbara (Charles) Clifford; sister, Kathleen (Tim) Daniels; brother-in-law Odean Mills; nephew, Chuck (Ranee) Clifford; great-nephew, Clayton James Rock II, and many other nieces and nephews whom he loved greatly. Others grieving for Mike are many, many friends, relatives, and fellow travelers. Mike met many strange people, but he never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sheffield Library and Colbert County Animal Shelter.
A funeral service will be held at the Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 14, at noon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday 5-7 p.m. and 11 a.m. - noon on Saturday. Refreshments will be available in their break room. The American Legion will perform military honors, and William Parkhurst of the Shoals UU Fellowship will officiate. Michael will be buried in Rudicell Cemetery in Marion County AL, and you are invited to join us at a late afternoon brief farewell. Michael believed in people looking out for each other by getting vaccinated against Covid and wearing masks to protect others. Masks will be available at the funeral home; and since Covid cases have risen in the Shoals, we ask that you honor Mike by wearing one.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented