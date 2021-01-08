MOULTON — Michael Jeffrey Sprinkle, 67, died January 7, 2021. His wife, Rita will plan a memorial service at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family. Mike was the father of Stephanie Sprinkle.

