COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Michael Joe LeFan of Collinwood, TN was born August 22, 1974 in Florence, AL.
He was united in marriage to Linda DeNeal Handley on December 19, 2002. Michael Joe was a truck driver and departed this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Lithia Springs, Georgia at the age of 44 years, 11 months.
He is survived by his wife, Linda DeNeal LeFan, sons, Michael Chance Ruydof Ray LeFan and Journey Joshua Cody LeFan, daughter, Makaylei Jo’Lee LeFan, all of Collinwood, TN; stepson, Zachary Haston Handley Adams of Salado, TX; brother-in-law, Kevin Handley of Owego, NY and his mother, Kathy Ann Woods LeFan of Florence, AL.
Mr. LeFan was preceded in death by a daughter, Mollie Grace LeFan (twin to Makaylei) and his father, Jerry Bradley LeFan.
Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel in Collinwood, TN, with Tim Hanback officiating. Following the services and at his request, his remains will be cremated.Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 and Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chance LeFan, Journey LeFan, Zachary Adams, John David Sherrill, Bubba LeFan, Tony Maxwell, Chris Maxwell, Jerome Haynes and the CHS Middle and High School Trojan Football Teams.
Michael was the biggest hearted most loving husband and daddy. His whole life revolved around his wife and babies. He always said we were his reason for living and he told our children and me “all you have is here in this house and God above, live each day as though it’s your last and never fear “true” love.”
Special thanks to Mike Axley, Coroner of Douglas County, Georgia. “The nicest man in Georgia.” Also to our wonderful Wayne County community for all your love and support during this worst season of our lives. Till we meet again my love Fly high sweet Angel!
