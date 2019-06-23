FLORENCE — James Michael Gerard Jones, 69, passed away on May 22, 2019 at home of natural causes. He was born on June 2, 1949 in Florence, AL where he continued to grow up. He worked in the IT industry. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and had made numerous trips to various countries and lived in the Toronto, Canada area for lengths of time. After his wife, Mercy’s death in October of 2012, he eventually returned to the states and lived in Wichita, KS for the last five years. Mike enjoyed his work, travel, reading, Asian cuisine and researching topics of interest.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Maria Mercedes “Mercy” Viola Tapiador. He is survived by sister, Mildred Benita Haworth of Wichita, KS; brother, Robert Stanley Jones of Haleyville; brother, Eric Alan Jones of Florence.
Private family services will be held.
