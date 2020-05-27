FLORENCE — Michael Joseph Martin, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home in Florence. A celebration of his life will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Spry-Williams Chapel with Father Roy Runkle officiating. Following the service, the family will accompany him in a private procession to visit his McDonald’s Restaurants one last time. Burial will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Chicago, IL.
Mike grew up in Chicago, IL, graduated from St. Rita High School, and retired from Certified Grocers as the director of purchasing for the frozen foods division.
In 1980, Mike and his longtime friend, Robert Korink, moved to North Alabama after purchasing two McDonald’s restaurants. Their partnership developed to a total of 14 McDonald’s restaurants in the Shoals area. In 1998, Mike took sole ownership of the McDonald’s of Colbert County, developing M.J. Martin, Inc., which he ran with his family. Since that time, his wife, Debra and son, Michael, became owner/operators. They purchased the Russellville McDonald’s in 2011. They, along with his daughter, Rebecca, will carry on his McDonald’s legacy. In 1985, Robert Korink, Mike, Dan and Geri Tapper bought Lauderdale Lanes and operated it for many years.
Mike loved this community and spent his McDonald’s career giving back in many ways, including supporting the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, sponsoring many Helen Keller Festivals and Watermelon Festivals, supporting the Easter Seal-Northwest Alabama Rehabilitation Center, Northwest Shoals Community College, UNA Sportsman Club and many local schools and public service organizations.
During his McDonald’s career, Mike received many awards, including two prestigious Ronald Awards, which is given to operators for community service. He loved his employees and many of them looked up to him as a father figure. He was known for being a man of great integrity.
Mike was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and was thrilled to watch them win the 2016 World Series. He also loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Auburn Tigers Football.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Katherine Martin; son-in-law, Dr. Kelly Ludwig, PhD; and sister-in-law, Melissa Trotman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Debra Martin; children, Debbie Ludwig, Denise Pashos and husband, Pete, Michael Martin, and Rebecca Kimbrough and husband, Seth; grandchildren, Michael Pavick and wife, Kacie, Delaney Bingham and husband, Rocky, Ryan Ludwig and fianceé, Gianna Elyce, Gina Pashos, Madison Trotman, Avery Rippey, Macale Rippey, London Kimbrough and Lincoln Kimbrough; and great-grandchildren, Ronin Pavlick, Reece Pavlick and Roxanna Marie Pavlick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities in memory of Mike Martin, 1700 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35173 or online at www.rmhca.org/donate or the Easter Seal- Northwest Alabama Rehabilitation Center, 1450 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
The family would like to express their appreciation to North Alabama Medical Center staff, especially Teresa (5th Floor) and Tyler and Sierra of the ICU. A special thanks to Dr. Danny McFall, Dr. Jeffrey DeFoor, and to Kathy Foster of Rhuematology Associates. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com
