FLORENCE — Michael Keith Wildes, age 71 of Florence, Alabama was called home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mason Wildes, Sr. and Monna Faye Smith. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Maria Wildes; his son, Trevor (Sarah) Mendenhall; his daughters, Michelle Corcoran, Melanie (Greg) Grochowski, and Lindsey (Jordan) Grissette; his brother, Robert Mason, Jr. (Pennie) Wildes; his sister, Marcille (Ben) Shaffer; and his nine grandchildren: Garrett, Madison, Kaylee, Colton, Clare Lynne, Joshua, Seth, Micah, and Hannah Rose.
Michael was born January 9, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Kingsbury High School, where he was an accomplished sprinter on the track team. In 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served 24 years, including an assignment on the U.S.S. Nimitz, ultimately retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. He holds a Bachelor’s of Computer Science degree and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. Michael was a retired university adjunct professor and Deputy Director of Child Services in San Bernadino County, California. He and his wife are members of Highland Baptist Church in Florence.
Michael was an active servant of his community, practically loving those around him with the love of Jesus. He served at the Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Daily Bread, a local prison ministry, the technology team at his church, and as the president of his neighborhood homeowners’ association.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on February 5, 2022 at Highland Baptist Church, 219 Simpson St. in Florence. Following will be a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Daily Bread, a feeding and discipleship ministry of Broadway Fellowship (https://www.bit.ly/mwmemorial).
