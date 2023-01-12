TUSCUMBIA — Michael Kent Peden, 58, died January 9, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. wth a service to follow at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.

