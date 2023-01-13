TUSCUMBIA — Michael Kent Peden, 58, of Tuscumbia died on Monday, January 9, 2023. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery.

