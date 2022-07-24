CARMEL, INDIANA — Michael “Kevin” McCarley left his earthly home on July 10, 2022, after fighting through four decades of Crohn’s Disease. He received a small intestine transplant at the University of Birmingham Alabama Medical Center (UAB) in 2018. Kevin was forever grateful to the 11-year-old donor from North Carolina. Kevin was the son of the late Mary Virginia Givens McCarley and Thomas Jackson McCarley.
Kevin graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, AL, in 1979 and in 1984 from the University of North Alabama and enjoyed brotherhood in Phi Gamma Delta serving as Corresponding Secretary his junior year and President his senior year.
Kevin was a salesman for TDK and Steward EMC in Huntsville, AL, Indianapolis, IN, Livingston, Scotland, UK, and Kokomo, IN over the course of 25 years.
Mourning Kevin’s loss is his wife of almost 28 years, Hillary Buckley McCarley, their son Michael Kevin McCarley, II, special “daughter” and best friend of Michael, Erica Zirkelbach, all of Carmel; twin sister, Kerry McCarley Sharp, Birmingham, AL; Roy E. McCorkle, III (Marilyn Steverson McCorkle) Huntsville, AL; Mary Thomas Imhoff (Bob Imhoff), and Jackie White (John White), Florence, AL; mother-in-law, Janet Buckley (Joseph Kaiser); sister-in-law, Cassandra Short (Jeff), all of Indianapolis and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Kevin’s life was celebrated on Sunday, July 17th from 1-3 p.m. at 502 East Event Center, Eller Room, 502 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032 and will be Saturday, July 30th from 2-5 p.m. at Sweetwater Depot, 502 S. Royal Avenue, Florence, AL 35630. Casual summer attire, please.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Indiana Wish, https://indianawish.org/donate/ where son Michael received his wish in 2016 or Canine Companions, North Central Region https://p2p.onecause. com/tributegift/donate.
For a full obituary, please visit the Flanner Buchanan website https://flannerbuchanan.com
