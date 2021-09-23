PHIL CAMPBELL — Michael Lee Hughes, 58, died September 19, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home Chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.