SUMMERTOWN, TN — Michael Alan Malugin, 56, died May 20, 2021. Visitation will be held at The Tabernacle, May 22, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at The Tabernacle, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., with burial in Summertown Cemetery He was Assistant Fire Chief for Summertown. Volunteer Fire Department. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.