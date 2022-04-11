COURTLAND — Michael “Mike” Mason, 55, died April 6, 2022. Public viewing will be Tuesday, From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Wednesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.