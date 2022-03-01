FLORENCE — Michael “Mike” Wiley Pettus, 62, of Florence, passed away February 26, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Michael will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, Pop, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed football, playing golf, singing in the church choir, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Michael loved the Lord and faithfully served the church for many years. He was a deacon at Greenhill First Baptist Church. He was a pipefitter, member of Local No. 760, and he retired after 41 years.
Survivors include his wife, Lou Pettus; mother, Marcie Nell Pettus; son, Michael Wiley Pettus II (Shannon); daughters, Whitney Beard (Matt) and Cara Martin (Tyler); brothers, Ricky Pettus (Gwen), David Pettus (Denise), Anthony Pettus (Kim) and Jonathan Pettus (Alaina); sisters, Jean Pettus and Marcie Hine (Todd); grandchildren, Emery Cate, Eden and Cohen Beard; uncles, aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by father, Wiley Cleatus Pettus; grandparents, Ed and Reba Killen Pettus; Oliver and Lillian Wilcoxson Williams.
Visitation with the family will be today, March 1, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 2, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Gregg Woodard and Brother Matt Beard officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Pettus, David Pettus, Anthony Pettus, Jonathan Pettus, Todd Hine and Stephen Johns.
Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Greenhill First Baptist Church.
Commented