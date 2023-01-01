RUSSELLVILLE — Michael Leroy Mudge, age 75, of Russellville passed away at his residence on Friday, December16, 2022.
Michael, better known as “Captain,” proudly served his nation in the U.S. Marie Corp. He served during the Vietnam Era and was a highly decorated Veteran, having earned a Purple Heart. He was always kind and thoughtful, never forgetting to send yellow roses to his wife.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Shannon Pence Mudge; children, Cheyenne Gifson, Mike Carpenter; grandchildren, Nick Carpenter (Christina), Kelton Carpenter (Kariston); great-grandchildren, Jett Gifson, Axel Carpenter; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Stanley & Geneva (Anderson) Mudge.
The visitation will be 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, January 02, 2023, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel, ending with military honors. Burial will be at Blue Springs Cemetery.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
