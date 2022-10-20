SHEFFIELD
Michael Brandon Muhlendorf, 24, Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
No services will be held at this time. The family will have a private service at a later date.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Stacy Michelle Gargis; brother, Ethan Muhlendorf; paternal grandfather, Sheldon Alan Muhlendorf; maternal grandmother, Janet Gargis; great-grandparents, Beatrice and Jack Muhlendorf, Lucie Slaughter Durham, and Ruby Higgins.
Michael is survived by his father, Jason Michael Muhlendorf and stepmother, Beth Byrd; brother, Jacob Muhlendorf (Tracey Allen); maternal grandmother, Sallie Slaughter Muhlendorf; paternal grandfather, P. Ricky Gargis; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many, many good friends.
