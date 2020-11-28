RUSSELLVILLE — Michael Myrick, 56, died November 26, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Spry Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Bethsaida Cemetery. He was the son of Opal Cummins and the late William Myrick.

