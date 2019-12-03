LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Michael Neal Giles, 35, died November 29, 2019. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with funeral beginning at 7 p.m. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Neal Funeral Home is directing.
