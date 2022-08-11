MONROEVILLE, PA — Michael “Pop” Ivanco, age 93, born 11/6/28, passed away in his home surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 8/9/22. Beloved husband of the late Rose Ivanco (1999). Loving father of Mary Rose (Bob) Luft, Pati (Bill) Livengood, Terri (Bob) Williams, Michael (Angie MacMullin) Ivanco, Jeff (the late Ann DiRobbio) Ivanco, Larry (Dana) Ivanco, and Gigi Broadway. He was the proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 10.
Pop retired from Westinghouse Research and Development after 36 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during World War II. Pop was also a lifelong member of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Co. #5. Engine 51 will be moving his body from the church to Restland Cemetery.
A proud father, he adored his family and seeing them all together. Always a smile on his face, he loved square dancing, UNA, Leo, and volunteering at ECM Hospital when he was in town.
Friends were welcomed Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and today from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 1 p.m., St. Bernadette Church, the Divine Shepherd Parish. Pop will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Restland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Western PA Chapter) – OR – the ALS Association of Western PA – OR – Monroeville Fire Co. #5 Monroeville, PA 15146.
