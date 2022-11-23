FLORENCE — Michael R. Nix, 67, died November 22, 2022. A graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Moulton. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.