TUSCUMBIA — Michael Ray Bullion, 58, died September 1, 2021. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral is noon Friday in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

