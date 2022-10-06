GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Michael Ray McDowell, 62, died October 4, 2022. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.