CZECH REPUBLIC — Michael S. Morrow, 73, formerly of Russellville, died June 30, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellvile. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel.
