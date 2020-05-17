WAYNESBORO, TENN. — Michael Scott (Mike) Meredith, 49, died April 30, 2020. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel with burial in Highland Methodist Cemetery, Lawrenceburg. He was the husband of Tina Brewer Meredith.