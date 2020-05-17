WAYNESBORO, TENN. — Michael Scott (Mike) Meredith, 49, died April 30, 2020. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday until 3 p.m. service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel with burial in Highland Methodist Cemetery, Lawrenceburg. He was the husband of Tina Brewer Meredith.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Asia Today: China reopens more schools, revives flights
- As mosques reopen in West Africa, COVID-19 fears grow
- Albanian protesters, police clash over theater demolition
- Relief and worry as Bavarian brewery reopens to guests
- No contest: In corona era, Eurovision seeks to unite Europe
- 11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
- AP PHOTOS: Grand but empty, Italian hotels await tourists
- Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86
Most Read
Articles
- Several vehicles hit by shots in Florence; no injuries
- Stanfield's to relocate In Sheffield a year after fire
- Reopening was a 'big, crazy adjustment' for restaurant owners
- McFarland campgrounds packed after span of closings
- Lauderdale deputy hopefuls take physical test
- Man charged with domestic violence, disarming officer
- Florence author releases book Tuesday
- Joe Wheeler campground nears opening
- Hearings include 7 inmates from Shoals cases
- Stanfield's relocates to former Outback building
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Several vehicles hit by shots in Florence; no injuries
- Muscle Shoals, Russellville ranked in top 30 schools of US News & World Report
- Stanfield's to relocate In Sheffield a year after fire
- Shoals musicians: Little Richard was a great employer
- Reopening was a 'big, crazy adjustment' for restaurant owners
- McFarland campgrounds packed after span of closings
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Brad Palmer steps down as Waterloo football coach
- Lauderdale deputy hopefuls take physical test
- Ryan to retire June 30 as Sheffield guidance counselor
- Man charged with domestic violence, disarming officer
Images
Videos
Commented
- Democrats want mail-in balloting (11)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- Our leadership has failed us this time (8)
- Hopefully, common sense will return soon (7)
- GOP covers lies with polite words (7)
- Facts make strong case for reopening (6)
- Removing Capt. Crozier was right decision (4)
- Fighting COVID-19 requires national testing strategy (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
Online Poll
Would you like to work from home forever?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented