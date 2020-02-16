CHEROKEE — Michael Shane Cosby, 38, died February 10, 2020. Visitation will be Monday 1 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist CHurch fo Cherokee. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spry-Williams 256-764-6401 to help defray the funeral expenses. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com

