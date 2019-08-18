CZECH REPUBLIC — Michael Smith Morrow, age 73, of Prague, Czech Republic, formerly of Russellville, AL, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence in Prague. He had resided in the Czech Republic for the past 28 years as an evangelist. He was a 1964 graduate of Russellville High School, a former business owner, and was a referee in the area for years before moving to the Czech Republic.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. There will not be a graveside service.
He is survived by his wife, Tatana Morrow; son, Michael Howard Morrow, (wife, Johnna); daughters, Cary Ganey and Jill Fridley, (husband, Marc); grandchildren, Jessica and Jodie Morrow and Alex Fridley; sister, Wanda Hargett (husband, Dan); nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marcelle Morrow; and son-in-law, Terry Ganey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the Rustic Youth Camp (www.rusticyouthcamp.org), European Lectureship (checks payable to Mike Morrow PO Box 611 Russellville, AL 35653), or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org.).
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville is directing.
