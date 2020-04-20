FLORENCE — Michael “Squirrel” Black, 63, of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held at Higgins Cemetery. A celebration of Michael’s life will be at a later date.
Michael is survived by his former wife, Debra Black; brother, Kenneth (Sandra) Black; special friends, Jimmy Dan Young, Richard Pace and Delbert Brown; five nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to assist the family with final expense.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
