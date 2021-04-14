KILLEN — On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Michael Stephen White, loving husband, father, and grandfather “Poppy” passed away peacefully at the age of 64 surrounded by family. Michael was born on July 16, 1956 in Mishawaka, IN. On August 31, 1979, he married Brenda Gail Ellis. They raised one daughter, Stephanie. Michael loved Harley-Davidsons, Mustangs, and photography. Michael was preceded in death by his father, James; his mother, Effie; and his sister, Denise.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Stephanie Sullivan (husband, Robert); grandchildren, Colin, Charlize, and Brennan; his brother, Tony; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, 9-11 AM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 12 PM at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Bro. James Waddell officiating.
