MUSCLE SHOALS — Michael Tracy Jordan, 54, died February 5, 2023. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. He was the son of Patricia Ann Jordan. Colbert Memorial Chapel will be assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you