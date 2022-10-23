MUSCLE SHOALS — Michael Van Basinger, 73, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ted Vafeas and Caleb Chambers officiating.
Van was a member of the Church of the Highlands and the owner and floral designer of Kingdom Creations and Design Florist. He had a very compassionate heart for the country of Uganda and the mission work there. Van was preceded in death by his son, Gabe Basinger; father, Elmer Basinger; and mother, Betty Basinger Blackstock.
Van is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Deborah Basinger; son, Andrew Basinger (Shannon); daughter-in-law, Kylie Basinger; sister, Lynn Whitlaw (Ronald); stepfather, Ralph Blackstock; grandchildren, John Michael Basinger, Carter Gabriel Basinger, and Jack Crawley Basinger; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to friends and family who have reached out and loved on them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ugandan Missions, UG2 Ministries, P.O. Box 233, Pontotoc, MS, 38863; or Celebrate Recovery, First Church of the Nazarene, Florence, Alabama.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented