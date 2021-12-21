TOWN CREEK — Michael Walter Vines, 47, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be from noon til 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Providence Cemetery. He will be remembered as a loving son, father, and grandfather.

