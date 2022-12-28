WATERLOO — Michael “Wade” Morris, 56, died December 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Centenary Cemetery, Lutts, TN. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

