LITHONIA, GEORGIA — Michael Watkins, 64, formerly of Rogersville, died July 30, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.