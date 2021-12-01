HENRYVILLE, TN

Michael Ayers, 67, died November 30, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. Service to follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

He was a truck driver for Venture Express.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.