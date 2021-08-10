RUSSELLVILLE — Michael Wayne Cabaniss, 69, of Russellville passed away on July 24, 2021.
Michael served in the National Guard from 1972 until 1978. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum with 31 years of service as an instrument mechanic. He was a member of Local Union 558 IBEW. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Cabaniss, and his father, J.T. Cabaniss.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Melanie Vick (Michael) and Paige M. Cabaniss; brothers, Chris Cabaniss (Edith) and Russell Cabaniss (Laura); sister, Donna Briscoe (Greg); granddaughter, Mollie Vick; and loving dog companion, Jake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Michael Cabaniss to the American Diabetes Association or to a local animal shelter.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
