TUSCUMBIA — This obituary was written by Michael Wayne Oliver.
I passed away on August 31, 2021, at the age of 67, after a battle with cancer. The graveside service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10 am at Guy Cemetery with David Conley officiating and Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
I was raised in Barton, Alabama, and graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School in 1972. I worked different jobs until I got sick and had to retire. I worked five years at Jones Electronics in Muscle Shoals. I worked about five years at Champion Paper Mill in Courtland, Alabama. I worked about 30 years for Robbins Tire and Rubber in Muscle Shoals, where I was a Supervisor and Plant Scheduler when I retired. I also had my own part-time business, Oliver Tower and Antenna Service, where I worked on towers, antennas, and satellites.
I was preceded in death by my wonderful wife of 45 ½ years, Melanie Diane Oliver; stepdaughter, Chasity; sister, Patricia Thompson; parents, Ernest L. Oliver, Sr. and Rosaline McCollum Oliver; brother-in-law, William Fisher; and in-laws, Billy Gene and Talma Mae Willis.
I am survived by my wonderful son, Michael Eric Oliver; my little girl, Tabitha Worrell (Jeff and baby Landon); sisters, Carolyn Van Horne (Doc) and Janet Grisham (Butch); brothers Ernest L. Oliver, Jr. (Sherrie) and Myron “Mo” Oliver (Stacy); brother-in-law, Donnie Thompson; sisters-in-law, Shelia Fisher and Tammy Cain; and brother-in-law, Jerry Willis (Jenna); and a number of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ozzie Carter, James McCoo, Andy Thompson, Travis Oliver, Chad Fisher, and Chris Fisher.
I want to thank all the people who worked with me and for me over the years. I was always blessed with good employees. It’s not hard to be a good supervisor when you have good people working for you.
Thanks to Dr. Desselle and all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Northwest Alabama Cancer Center. They have all been very good to me during my time with cancer.
Thanks to Bill, Evon, and Lisa at Trading Post Drugs. They have been very good friends to be over the years. Thanks to the guys I went to school with. We had been meeting for breakfast about once a month and I really enjoyed it.
Thanks to Jerry and Beverly Fuller and Larry, Lynn, and Joey Willis for all they have meant to me over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Research Hospital in my name.
In closing, I know some of you will cry for me, but make them tears of joy because I am back with Diane forever.
