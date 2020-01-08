RUSSELLVILLE — Michael Wayne Sears, 54, of Russellville, AL passed away January 4, 2020 at Russellville Hospital.
Visitation will be today, January 8, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery.
Wayne was born November 19, 1965 in Franklin County, AL to Lee Clayborne Nelson and Arnetta Sears. He was a member of Antioch C.M.E. Church. He was preceded in death by his father; his grandmother, grandfather, brother and his great-niece.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith; his mother, Arnetta Sears; his children, Kamri Sears (Hayden Fleming), Jasmine Holmes, and Runt (his best friend); his siblings, Linda Sears, Harold Sears, Carla Sears, Chad Sears (Lameka), Henrietta Woods (Calvin), Donnie Nelson, Teresa Nelson; and his nieces and nephews, Deidra Sears, LaMeeka Sears, Mark Sears, Mackenzie Sears, Vanessa Sears, Cole Woods, Maia Woods, Kevin Sears, Arron Sears, Tanisha Nelson, Dior Nelson, April Sears, Taryn Nelson, Shaneka Gholston, Emmanuel Bankhead, Kendrick Bankhead, Tamisty Foster (Rico), Marikia Johnson (James), Demarico Nelson (Tanisha), Lachasha Salley (Paul), and Ladonna Jackson; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chandler Pruitt, Jay Hillman, Robert Phillips, Zack Mosley, Jeff Mosley, Byron Graham, Jimmy Dinsmore, P.J. Sears, and Colin Sears.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Sears, Robert Mosley, Collice Sears, John Carter, and Leo Graham.
Flower girls will be Cheryl and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to North Alabama Medical Center and Keller Med. Hospice (Amanda).
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
