TUSCUMBIA — Jason Michael Wilson, 36, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia with Bro. Steve Williams officiating.
Michael was a butcher by trade. He was a 2003 graduate of Deshler High School, where he played four years at left tackle for the Tigers. He loved Notre Dame football. Michael loved to hunt, fish, and campout. He enjoyed music, and used his talent playing the guitar and drums for a couple of bands. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Wilson.
Michael is survived by his father, James “Pat” Wilson; mother, Wanda Ables; sister, Heather Wilson; nephew, Drew Wilson; beloved pet dog, Tugboat; and a host of other relatives.
Michael’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Tributes and condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
