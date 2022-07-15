VINA — Michele A. Sheeks, 44, died July 12, 2022. Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Baggett Cemetery.

