KILLEN — Michele Jordan Hambright, age 51 of Killen, AL, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of Petersville, AL. Michele is an owner of Lexington Tire, an office manager at Elgin Elite Fitness and Performance Studio, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and was of the Baptist faith. Memorial Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Isaac Brown will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors are her husband of 24 years, Steven Hambright, Killen, AL; son, Michael Miller (Molly), Rogersville, AL; daughters, Rebekah Hambright, Nashville, TN; Morgan Hambright, Auburn, AL; stepdaughter, Carly Hambright, Lacey Springs, AL; mother, Carolyn Kyle, Killen, AL; brother, James Jordan Jr., Florence, AL; mother-in- law, Shirley Hambright; brother-in-laws, Greg Hambright (Melissa), David Hambright (Jill); sister-in-law, Dawn Truitt (John); grandsons, Easton Curbow and Austin Miller; granddaughters, Chloe Curbow and Addison Lynn Miller.
Michele was preceded in death by her father, Jim (Red) Jordan, and father-in-law, Carl Hambright.
Loretto Memorial Chape is in charge of all arrangements.
