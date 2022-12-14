TUSCUMBIA

Michelle Ann Hollins, 35, died December 5, 2022. A Celebration of her Life will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

